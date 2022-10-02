Emergency crews deal with 3rd motorbike collision in Okanagan in just over 48 hours

A crash between a vehicle and a motorcycle has halted traffic in both directions in Lake Country.
The crash took place before 7:30 p.m. towards the Lakes community on Lake Hill Drive, between the roundabout and Shoreline Drive.
According to a Black Press Media reporter on scene, traffic was stopped in both directions for some time. As of 8:10 p.m. the road was fully open with traffic running smoothly in both directions.
A police officer on scene would only say that a motorcycle and another vehicle was involved.
Three ambulances are on scene.
It is unknown if there were injuries as a result of the incident.
This is the third crash involving a motorcycle in the Okanagan this weekend. On Saturday (Oct. 1), a single-vehicle motorcycle crash near Grindrod resulted in a fatality.
