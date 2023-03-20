Emcon Services seeking public feedback following busy winter season

As we approach the end of another busy winter season for the workers who keep the highways clear, Emcon Services are looking for public feedback on the work they do on provincial highways and roads within the Revelstoke and Golden areas.

“Every winter presents new challenges so we are gathering feedback annually to gauge our performance based on local road users’ perspectives,” said Emcon Services.

The Selkirk Division of Emcon services Revelstoke and Golden, and has a large fleet of snow plows, loaders, graders and other specialized equipment, with upwards of 100 employees working in the area during the winter season.

According to Emcon, the Selkirk Division covers ‘some of the most challenging roads to maintain’ along the Trans-Canada Highway. “With heavy snowfall and traffic volumes on the Trans-Canada Highway, keeping the roads safe for workers and the travelling public presents many challenges,” they added.

The public can complete the survey at forms.office.com/r/VV5Fmb8tst.

More information on Emcon is available at www.emconservices.ca.

