Elk Valley RCMP investigating workplace death

A Telus worker died after falling 30 feet on Tuesday

A man has died in an incident being investigated by the Elk Valley RCMP.

In the early hours of Tuesday Apr. 12 police responded to reports a Telus worker had fallen thirty feet while working on raising utility lines next to Hwy. 3 near the B.C. – Alberta border.

The man was transported to the Crowsnest Pass Health Centre in Blairmore, where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to the RCMP, electrocution may have played a part in the man’s fall.

The Elk Valley RCMP will be leading the investigation into the man’s death, with numerous agencies involved including the Labour Program of Employment and Social Development Canada, WorksafeBC, and Alberta’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

“This is an unfortunate event that will affect many people. Our thoughts are with the victim’s family, said Cst. Debra Katerenchuk.

As the investigation is active, no further details will be released.

