Elections officials selected for upcoming municipal election

Local elections will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15

With a municipal election looming in the fall, Town Council appointed Alysha Saville and Carrie White as election officials for the 2022 local general election.

Saville has been appointed Chief Election Office, with the power to appoint other election officials as required for the administration and conduct of the 2022 local general election.

Saville is the Director of Corporate Services & Communications with the Town of Golden.

White has been appointed as Deputy Chief Election Officer. She is the Recreation Coordinator with the Town.

For the purposes of conducting an election, a local government must appoint a chief election officer (CEO) and a deputy chief election officer (DCEO) as per Section 58 of the Local Government Act.

With the CEO presiding, but acting as a team, both positions are ultimately responsible for the administration of the election.

A total budget of $24,150 has been approved for the election.

The 2022 British Columbia municipal elections will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15.

Municipal elections will take place in all municipalities and regional district electoral areas across B.C. to elect mayors, school board trustees, rural directors and city councillors.

A CSRD election will also be held on that date, as well as the referendum on the Aquatic Centre. Combining the referendum with the election will keep costs low and improve participation, according to the CSRD.

