Editorial: Thank you Golden

Today is my last day as editor of the Golden Star

It was almost exactly three years ago that I first arrived in Golden.

It was Halloween day in 2019 when I first stepped off the bus from Calgary, arriving in town for the first time. It was only my third time I had ever set foot in B.C., ready to start my new job as editor of the local paper, freshly graduated from school.

I had no idea what to expect – no idea that the next three years would see me cover three elections, at all three levels of government, a climate crises induced wildfire season, and of course, history itself with the pandemic.

But now, it’s time to say goodbye.

Today, Tuesday, Oct. 18th was my last day as your editor.

As I wrote back in 2019, coming from a suburb just north of Toronto, moving half way across the country to work for the Star was a huge leap of faith. Expectations were high, and I hope I lived up to them.

The community welcomed me right away – I’ll never forget in my first few weeks here, heading to the Plywood Palace to play hockey for the first time and leaving with plans to play in a tournament the following week.

Opening day at the Horse my first year kicked my ass, and when I wrote about it, several amazing members of the community reached out to help me learn how to properly ski steep runs and deep powder and offered me tours of the mountain so I would feel comfortable.

Golden is blessed with an amazing community.

I wouldn’t have been able to do the last three years, so far from Ontario, without the support of the wonderful people I work with, and everyone who has embraced me as one of their own.

Now is time for another leap of faith – I’m heading to Nanaimo to work for CBC in one of their new video journalist roles.

It’s exciting, but I won’t forget Golden and all that I’ve learned here. And I hope you won’t forget me.

This is me signing off one final time.

Stay rad, stay Golden.

