Eat Pure selected as June’s climate champion

Every month Wildsight Golden selects a new member of the community as a climate champion

Eat Pure has been selected as Wildsight Golden’s climate champion for the month of June.

Wildsight says that Eat Pure is taking big steps to reduce their waste – one initiative they have is to reduce food waste, by discounting food past it’s prime to ensure it’s sold, or juicing it or making soup, and then either composted or fed to animals.

They also recycle all plastics, glass and cardboard.

In addition, they help reduce packaging by offering bulk food and refillable liquids and offering paper bags and glass jars for filling.

They also use compostable containers in their café and use ecological cleaning products for store cleaning.

Eat Pure runs a community composting program that takes in compost from the public every Thursday and Friday. This program helps fill a void in the community because there is currently no composting program in Golden offered by the city.

Nicole Du Vent, owner of Eat Pure, says she would like to find more ways to reduce their power consumption and expressed interest in running solar to help run cooling systems in the summer but the upfront cost is too high to be practical for them.

In regards to what they would like to see other businesses in town do in regards to reducing their carbon footprint, Du Vent says they would like to see other stores/restaurants aim for zero food waste.

Eat Pure would also like to see other businesses switch to compostable takeout containers.

When asked why it is important to have stores like Eat Pure in town, Nicole says people in the community should be able access a wide variety of local, healthy organic food from local, provincial and Canadian producers. Businesses like Eat Pure give people an option to go waste-free by giving them an alternative to the grocery store, which tends to have more packaging from its products and less bulk/refillable options.

Every month Wildsight Golden’s Climate Action taskforce elects a new climate champion based on initiatives they are doing in the community to reduce their carbon/ecological footprint.

A new climate champion will be chosen every month. Email goldenprojectcoordinator@wildsight.ca to nominate next month’s Climate Champion.

