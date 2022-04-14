Gondola loading will be just after 7 a.m. on Easter Sunday

Easter Sunday sunrise service is back at Eagle’s Eye for the first time in three years, led by John Parry. (Claire Palmer photo)

John Parry will once be offering his sunrise Easter Sunday service at Eagle’s Eye, for the first time in three years.

The service will be free for those who want to participate, with a free ticket to load the gondola to get to the top of the mountain.

The gondola will load between 7:15 a.m. and 7:30 a.m. on April 17.

The idea for the service came about a few years ago, when Parry was appalled to find out how few locals had actually been to the top of the mountain.

The service is a way for people to enjoy the mountain, while also appreciating the spirituality that comes from being in nature with the stunning panoramic views from Eagle’s Eye.

“God mad man as a spiritual being and he wants us to walk as spiritual beings, this is an opportunity on Easter for people to have a moment of introspection and see where they stand on their journey, because it’s all about the journey and not about the destination,” said Parry.

“That’s why we do it at the top of the mountain.

“It’s honest and very true to Golden and the mountain people that this place has attracted.”

Over the years, Parry says that the service has been well received, with one couple even being so inspired as to get engaged on the gondola ride down and the each out to him to officiate their service.

“They found out about it through word of mouth, a couple of friends that they had, and they came up and they enjoyed the Easter sunrise service and on the way down the gondola on the last day of ski season, he proposed,” recalled Parry.

“They decided then and there that they wanted me to officiate and they found me on the hill one day and asked.

“I’ve done a few weddings since then too.”

The service varies in length, with Parry saying it comes from the heart and that he doesn’t fully plan it out.

His children will also normally step in and give a message as well.

Parry is eager for the upcoming service, as it marks a return to normality and an opportunity to come together once again.

“It’s just such a blessing to be able to gather again,” said Parry.

“If one has an open heart and an open mind on Easter Sunday, it can become a life changing experience, and why not do it in a life altering environment.

“And they thank you goes up to Kicking Horse mountain resort for giving us the venue.”

To summarize the experience, Parry paraphrased the bible:

“God created this and called it the playground for his children and then he commanded us to get out there and play and that’s why we’re in the mountains.”

