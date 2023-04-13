Early morning shed fire in Kelowna deemed suspicious

An early Thursday morning shed fire has been deemed suspicious by the Kelowna Fire Department.

Around 3:10 a.m., the fire department received calls about a shed on fire close to a house in the 1900 block of Bowes Street. When crews arrived, they found the shed at the back of the house and quickly extinguished the blaze. The fire extended and caused damage to a wooden fence and patio covering attached to the home.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but it has been deemed suspicious in nature.

Kelowna RCMP also attended the scene. According to the RCMP, the house had been vacant.

fireKelownaOkanagan