Dust advisory for Golden

A dust advisory is in place for the Golden area.

The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy in collaboration with the Interior Health Authority issued the advisory on March 7.

There are high concentrations of coarse particular matter that are excepted to continue until there is precipitation, dust suppression or a change in traffic patterns.

Levels tend to be highest around busy roads and industrial operations.

Exposure is especially a concern for people with chronic conditions such as asthma, COPD, heart disease and diabetes. Respiratory infections such as COVID-19, pregnant women, infants and older adults are also at a higher risk. People with chronic underlying medical conditions or acute infections are advised to postpone or reduce strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted.

Anyone experiencing symptoms such as continuing eye or throat irritation, chest discomfort, shortness of breath, cough or wheezing, should follow the advice of their health care provider. Staying indoors helps to reduce particulate matter exposure.

“Sources of PM10 contributing to this air quality episode include road dust from the emission of winter traction material along busy and dry road surfaces,” the advisory states.

READ MORE: Creston RCMP searching for man on warrant with 32 charges

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsGoldenHealth