Duo rescued from Wood Lake after boat flips

Wind and waves caused the boat to lose balance

  • May. 17, 2022 2:30 p.m.
A pair of boaters were rescued without injury from Wood Lake on May 16.

Lake Country RCMP responded to a call at 2:05 p.m., that a small fishing boat had overturned near the 13600-block of Pelmewash Parkway.

At the time of the incident, the wind and large waves caused the boat to lose balance.

Officers arrived to find the boaters wearing life jackets and struggling to swim the approximate 60 feet to shore.

Lake Country Fire assisted with pulling the boaters to shore and retrieving the vessel.

“With boating season underway, we remind all boaters to ensure they have the necessary safety equipment on board in the event they run into trouble out on the water,” said Cpl. Tammy Lobb.

