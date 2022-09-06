A bus stopped at the Queensway Transit Exchange in downtown Kelowna. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)

A bus stopped at the Queensway Transit Exchange in downtown Kelowna. (Michael Rodriguez/Capital News)

Drivers to stop collecting fares in Kelowna Regional Transit dispute

Drivers started their job action on September 2 by refusing to wear company uniforms

The union representing transit drivers in the Central Okanagan plans to step up job action this week.

Unless representatives from Amalgamated Transit Union (ATU) 1722 and First Transit work something out by Thursday (Sep. 8), drivers will stop collecting fares from passengers.

Drivers started their job action on Sept. 2 by refusing to wear company uniforms, and instead have been wearing union t-shirts.

“Management refuses to fix our system, fund it, and make it fair, so we are asking the riding public to refuse to pay fares until those priorities improve,” said Al Peressini, ATU president in a statement.

READ MORE: ‘Can’t hire and retain professional, reliable workers’: Possible Kelowna transit strike

According to the union, drivers earn between $5-$10 less per hour than those in other transit systems in the province.

“Our members care deeply for our riders and the community, and we are exercising restraint and doing everything we can before shutting down bus service,” added Peressini.

Central Okanagan mayors and the Westbank First Nation have written to the province asking that it intervene in the dispute.

READ MORE: School zone times extended, safety a priority as students return to class in Kelowna

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

TransitUnion wage deals

Previous story
Possible sighting of stabbing suspect on Saskatchewan First Nation, RCMP say
Next story
Ceremony held on Haida Gwaii to reinstate the ancestral name of Village of Daajing Giids

Just Posted

Guidelines for Coffee with a Cop. (RCMP photo)
RCMP encourage safe back to school practices, recap August

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: A blue whale’s heartbeat

The Barclay House on Victoria Road South in Summerland is the oldest continuously inhabited home in Summerland. Today, in communities around British Columbia and beyond, housing prices are high and supply is low. (Black Press file photo)
EDITORIAL: Coping with the high cost of housing

RCMP are reminding motorists to travel with care through school zones and crosswalks as students return to the classrooms Sept. 6 and 7. (RCMP)
Okanagan motorists use caution as students return to school