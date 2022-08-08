Driver sought in Vernon pedestrian hit and run

47-year-old taken to hospital with serious injuries

A pedestrian suffered serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle on 25th Avenue in Vernon Friday night.

Vernon North Okanagan RCMP received a report of a hit and run involving a pedestrian in the 3700-block of 25th Avenue Aug. 5.

Shortly before 11 p.m., frontline officers arrived at the location where BC Emergency Health Service and Vernon Fire Rescue personnel were providing medical assistance to the pedestrian.

The victim, a 47-year old Vernon man, sustained serious injuries and was transported to hospital from the scene where they remain in stable condition.

Video surveillance obtained by investigators captured the incident and shows the man crossing 25th Avenue and being struck by a small, dark coloured, passenger vehicle which then drives away. The vehicle has not yet been located.

25th Avenue was closed to traffic for a period of time to allow police to conduct their investigation. A member of the RCMP Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Services (ICARS) team attended the scene and is assisting with the ongoing investigation.

Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the collision or has any information related to the vehicle involved in this collision to please contact the Vernon North Okanagan RCMP at (250) 545-7171 and quote file number 2022-13794.

