Driver killed in Highway 3 crash near Keremeos

32-year-old killed and passenger in critical condition after Sunday crash

A 32-year-old man died in the crash that closed Highway 3 near Keremeos early Sunday morning, Feb. 27.

According to RCMP, the crash took place just after 4 a.m. in the area of Highway 3, near Lawrence Ranch.

When emergency crews arrived they found the driver, a 32-year-old man who had been ejected from the vehicle and was deceased. The passenger, a 38-year-old man of no fixed address, suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local area hospital.

Officers from the BC Highway Patrol and a collision analyst and reconstructionist have been called to assist in the investigation.

The cause of the collision remains under investigation.

Highway 3 remained closed to traffic in both directions until 11:30 a.m.

