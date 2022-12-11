Driver in Spallumcheen extremely fortunate

It was, said Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Chief Ian Cummings, “quite a technical rescue” from the fire department’s standpoint.

Cummings and crews attended a single-vehicle incident on Sleepy Hollow Road in Spallumcheen Friday, Dec. 9, shortly before 10 p.m. Upon arrival, they discovered a pick-up had gone off the road and was resting on its side against a tree halfway down the embankment.

“It was extremely steep, the vehicle was held up against a tree and the cab was completely crushed in,” said Cummings. “We worked from the side of the vehicle, which was now the top, on the driver’s side, took the door, took the back of the driver’s seat out then brought the driver out to the top.

“We probably spent an hour, hour and 20 minutes to extricate him, but he was in really good condition when we got him out. He was extremely lucky, being in that tight, but he came out unscathed after we got him.”

The driver was taken to hospital for observation.

Armstrong Spallumcheen Fire Department crews also attended a single-vehicle rollover Saturday evening, Dec. 10, on Otter Lake Road near Walbridge Road in Armstrong.

Three occupants of a vehicle were not injured after it left the road. The occupants crawled to safety through the vehicle’s sunroof.

READ MORE: Fire destroys Lumby home

READ MORE: Operation Popcorn delivers at Vernon Jubilee Hospital

@VernonNews

roger@vernonmorningstar.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

auto accidentNorth Okanagan Regional District