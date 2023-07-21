The Jaws of Life was needed to remove the driver of a car who went off Highway 97 near the former Motoplex Speedway in Spallumcheen Thursday evening. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

The Jaws of Life was needed to remove the driver of a car who went off Highway 97 near the former Motoplex Speedway in Spallumcheen Thursday evening. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)

Driver extricated after car lands at racetrack north of Vernon

Emergency crews had to remove the roof of the car to access the single occupant

A head-on collision sent one vehicle onto the former Motoplex Speedway racetrack north of Vernon Thursday evening.

Highway 97 was closed in the 9500 block in Spallumcheen for approximately one hour while the Jaws of Life was used.

“We did extricate the driver from one vehicle, the one that went off the bank onto the racetrack,” said Armstrong-Spallumcheen fire chief Ian Cummings.

The driver of the other vehicle was already out of the car when emergency crews arrived.

The crash took place around 5:45 p.m. and both lanes were closed while crews removed the roof of the car to access the patient.

“The investigation has determined a Pontiac Grand Am driving northbound on Highway 97 crossed the centre line of the roadway and collided with a vehicle travelling southbound,” said RCMP media relations officer Const. Chris Terleski. “The driver of the Grand Am was pinned in the vehicle and required extrication. Both drivers were transported to hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.”

READ MORE: Okanagan Forest Task Force saves man sleeping in burning truck

READ MORE: Vernon bride-to-be steps up for bridesmaid in wake of death

@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

car crashfirefightersVernon

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Lack of funding to sink B.C.’s only FASD clinic in Vernon
Next story
Premier drives up with $270 million for new clean energy automotive centre

Just Posted

Devyn Gale died while fighting a fire near Revelstoke July 13, 2023. B.C. Wildfire Service operations director says it’s dangerous work and crews are facing extreme conditions while they keep Gale, and her family, in their hearts. (Lisa Takkinen/BC Wildfire Service)
Wildfire crews face extreme conditions as they mourn Revelstoke firefighter

CEO Jeffery Holomis and SC Carts. (Contributed)
Fore! Okanagan company drives electric golf carts to Fully Charged trade show

A red Audi was seized by the Golden-Field RCMP after a driver was caught driving more than 80km/h above the speed limit. (Photo via Golden-Field RCMP)
Driver loses car for excessive speeding for second time in 30 days near Golden

A large wildfire burns this handout image provided by the Government of Alberta and posted on their social media page. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO-Government of Alberta- Alberta Wilfire
Pilot dead after West Kelowna-based helicopter crashes battling wildfire