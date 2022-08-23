Driver airlifted off Highway 3 after serious crash near Similkameen Falls

An Abbotsford woman was taken by helicopter to a Lower Mainland hospital after sustaining injuries in a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 3 last Friday. (File photo)

An Abbotsford woman was airlifted to a Lower Mainland hospital with critical injuries, following a multi-vehicle crash on Highway 3 near Similkameen Falls Friday, Aug. 19.

According to Princeton RCMP Sgt. Rob Hughes, the 33-year-old suffered from head, chest and abdominal injuries.

The accident occurred about 1:30 p.m.

Hughes said a woman from Nelson, in her late sixties, was driving an RV, eastbound, when the vehicle crossed the centre line, coming into collision with a trailer that was being pulled by a pick up truck.

She was travelling with her husband,

A car directly behind the trailer was not hit, but the car behind that, driven by the Abbotsford woman, was struck.

Alcohol was not a factor, said Hughes.

Police continue to investigation the crash.

“Charges may be pending, waiting the completion of the investigation.”

The driver of the RV suffered a broken arm, while her husband was not injured.

Related: Speed likely a factor in motorcycle fatality on Highway 3 near Princeton

Related: Hedley teen killed in Highway 3 crash remembered for charity and kindness

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email:andrea.demeer@similkameenspotlight.com

Breaking News