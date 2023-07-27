Rhonda Malesku of Kamloops was the winner of a $35-million Lotto Marx jackpot on July 25, 2023. (BCLC/Submitted)

Rhonda Malesku of Kamloops was the winner of a $35-million Lotto Marx jackpot on July 25, 2023. (BCLC/Submitted)

Dream homes for the entire family after Kamloops woman hits $35M jackpot

Lotto Max winner born and raised in Kamloops

When Rhonda Malesku’s neighbours heard screaming, they came out of their homes thinking that something was wrong.

In fact, it was the exact opposite.

The born-and-raised Kamloopsian had just checked her Lotto Max numbers online, and found out she was the winner of a $35-million jackpot.

“I let out a huge scream and kept saying, ‘I won $35 million dollars!’ I opened up the back door and started screaming it outside to my husband Sam and we both started shaking!”

The ticket was bought at the Walmart on Hillside Drive.

How does she plan on spending her millions? Malesku said that she will be building her dream home, as well as dream homes for her son and daughter.

“I called my daughter and started screaming it all over again to her. She immediately dropped everything and came over. We couldn’t even get ready this morning because we were vibrating with excitement and had to help each other put on our makeup.”

She is also thinking of buying a travel trailer and a truck to take a coast-to-coast trip.

READ MORE: Cooler weather helps wildfire services gain ground on blaze outside Kamloops

READ MORE: Kelowna man’s journey to completing Hardrock 100 trail running race

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

KamloopsLottery

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
$480K to help connect new, young B.C. farmers with land
Next story
VIDEO: Kelowna reporter rides the waves with Naval Security Team

Just Posted

Golden’s Dairy Queen on Highway 1 will donate all profits from Blizzard sales on August 10 to the BC Children’s Hospital. (Photo via Google Maps)
Golden Dairy Queen to raise money for BC Children’s Hospital

Photo provided by Windermere
Fire Smart tips to protect your home from fire damage

The Ross Moore Lake wildfire south of Kamloops remains at 2,600 hectares. (BC Wildfire Services)
Cooler weather helps wildfire services gain ground on blaze outside Kamloops

The Golden Women’s Resource Centre is one of 68 organizations selected to provide the province’s new Sexual Assault Services program. (Photo via Golden Women’s Resource Centre website).
B.C.’s new Sexual Assault Services to be offered in Golden