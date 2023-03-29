Town of Golden

Downtown project in Golden to officially begin construction

The construction is for 6th street north

Construction season has officially arrived with work beginning on downtown street renewal project on 6th Street North between Kicking Horse Ford and the Downtown Auto Wash. ⁣

The work will force the street to close down due to water and storm infrastructure being installed and a new road structure is going to be replaced. During this time, detours and traffic control will be in place to make sure everything is going smoothly as everyone can expect heavy construction traffic, noise, vibrations and dust in the area.

Local business will remain open during constructionand emergency vehicles will have access to the area.

This project will upgrade and improve the roads and deep utilities, buildings and the systems associated with them.

READ MORE: Golden receives $468k to revitalize downtown plaza; work expected to begin shortly

