Donations sought for Golden Aquatic Centre

The community of Golden is working to raise $17 million for a new aquatic centre in the community. The sketch shows the proposed facility. (CSRD image)

’Tis the season of caring, sharing and giving.

If you are panicking over a long list of purchases you haven’t begun, or simply don’t know what to buy for your favourite people, why not invest in recreation in Golden by donating towards the proposed aquatic centre.

When the weather outside is frightful, the warm tropical-like waters of an indoor pool can be an oasis, and the sooner donations total $17 million, the sooner construction can begin on the new Golden Aquatic Centre.

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District is looking to raise a total of $17 million through government grants, sponsorships and donations from within the community.

This money will be combined with a capital loan to cover the total project cost of $35 million.

The more donations received from the community, the more funding the regional district is likely to receive from granting organizations and other partners. To them, donations show community support.

The Columbia Valley Credit Union donated a generous $100,000, but any donation, no matter how big or small is welcome.

At the municipal election in October, Golden and Area A residents voted to support the centre and every dollar will help to make the dream become a reality.

Making a donation couldn’t be easier and you don’t even have to venture out on the cold winter days. Instead, go online to ondeck@csrd.bc.ca and make a payment with PayPal or a credit card, complete an e-transfer form, then send an e-transfer to PoolDonations@csrd.bc.ca.

Payments can also be made by cash or cheque. Complete and print a donation form, then mail the form and cash or cheque to PO Box 978, Salmon Arm, BC V1E 4P1.

Donations may also be dropped off at the Columbia Valley Credit Union at 511 Main Street in Golden.

If you are dropping a cheque off at the credit union, please make cheques payable to the Golden and Area Aquatic Centre Donation Fund.

If you are interested in sponsorship opportunities or contemplating leaving a bequest, call or email Darcy Mooney, Manager Operations, at 1-888-248-2773 or ondeck@csrd.bc.ca.

Be the first to hear news about exciting developments with the Indoor Aquatic Centre project by subscribing at On Deck, an initiative of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD), in partnership with the Town of Golden.

fundraisingGoldenRecreation