Dolphins kick off season in Salmon Arm

The season is off to a good start

The Dolphins swim team competed at a swim meet in Salmon Arm last weekend. (Contributed)

The Golden Dolphins Swim Club travelled to Salmon Arm last weekend to compete in the club’s first BC Summer Swim Association (BCSSA) competition of the season.

Nine excited Dolphins and three coaches, joined seven other Okanagan Region clubs for racing at the SASCU Centre on Saturday, June 11, and Sunday, June 12.

Dolphin swimmers raced in 45 individual events achieving 30 personal best times, six new club records two individual high-point division awards (Roxy Coatesworth and Malcolm Labonville) and left the competition with loads of racing experience and smiles.

The team’s youngest attendee Maclaren Mentz took part in her first competition at seven years of age, impressing many.

Elyssia McClean also brought home an individual high-point award in her division.

“We are very pleased with the weekend’s results and races being so early on in the season and training,” said head coach Andrey Tihanyi.

“Many takeaways that we have brought back to Golden to focus on as we move forward in our next training block, while looking ahead to our next team competition.”

The Dolphin will be hosting their home meet next month, from July 16-17.

Swimming