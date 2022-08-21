Do not take selfies at an active fire scene, urges Oliver Fire Department

Fire crews were slowed getting through traffic to put out an RV on fire

It shouldn’t be a reminder fire departments have to give, but Oliver Fire had to remind people to stop blocking traffic as they pulled over to take photos of an RV on fire Saturday.

Oliver Fire Department took to Facebook to remind the public to stay clear of active fires after seeing traffic impede their crews getting to an RV fire in a timely manner.

“We feel we need to get this out there a bit more. A little reminder to the public. When you see smoke and/or flames, please stay clear of the area. It is not the time to get a cool picture for your socials.

Today, during a trailer fire, units were having issues driving through all of the traffic that had gathered to get a look at the scene.

“Not only does this pose a massive safety risk to our responding crews, but also to those that are driving into an already chaotic scene. This issue delays needed resources to the scene. Keep in mind, people’s lives can be on the line and you may be delaying the resources needed to save that life.

PLEASE!! Do not be a part of the problem. Stay out of the area and allow crews the ability to respond without having to navigate traffic that doesn’t need to be in the way,” wrote Oliver FD.

