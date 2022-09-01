The 14100-block of 61 Avenue in Surrey, as seen on Google Maps.

The 14100-block of 61 Avenue in Surrey, as seen on Google Maps.

CRIME

Dispute between 2 neighbours turns deadly in Surrey; suspect in custody

Surrey resident Manbir “Mani” Amar, 40, ID’d by the homicide team

An “isolated incident between two neighbours” turned deadly in Surrey on Wednesday afternoon (Aug. 31).

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed Thursday that Surrey resident Manbir “Mani” Amar, 40, died in the dispute.

“At this time, no charges have been laid and the suspect remains in custody.”

The homicide investigation team isn’t saying if a weapon was used.

The altercation between two men happened in the 14100-block of 61 Avenue, a block west of École Woodward Hill, just before 2 p.m.

At the home, officers found an adult male in medical distress, and he died on scene.

“Tragically this situation escalated to a point where a life was taken,” said IHIT Sgt. Timothy Pierotti.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact investigators at 1-877-551-IHIT (4448) or by email at ihitinfo@rcmp-grc.gc.ca.


tom.zillich@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Tom on Twitter

Crime

Previous story
Municipal election nominations open
Next story
Campfire ban lifted in some areas of Kamloops Fire Centre

Just Posted

(Keri Sculland photo)
Fall Faire back for first time since COVID

Four early bird candidates filed their nomination papers on Tuesday morning at 9 a.m. (Claire Palmer photo)
Municipal election nominations open

Cranbrook RCMP are looking for Sheldon Hunter, who was the alleged shooter in a firearms incident on Saturday night in Cranbrook. Trevor Crawley photo.
RCMP identify suspect following weekend shooting in Cranbrook

(Pixabay)
Morning Start: Cutting Onions