Discover Golden easier with tourism app

An exciting new project in the form of a widget for the Golden Tourism website, as well as an app for android and iPhone, has been unveiled.

The widget and apps will work as an interactive map that will show everything there is to do in Golden.

Accommodations, restaurants, activities and everything a tourist would want information about will be made available.

“The new widget and mobile app allows the visitor to be more closely connected to Golden, and that’s just the beginning,” said Joanne Sweeting, executive director of Tourism Golden.

“Visitors are able to see example itineraries on which they can build their ideal customized trip and engage in a fun rewarding in-destination contests connecting the visitor to our activities, attractions and businesses.

“We also aren’t stopping here, more development is underway to add even more capabilities later this year.”

On the app, there will be a feature that allows users to share their plans with their friends via email, SMS or social media and users will receive event reminders so they stay connected with what is happening in their community.

