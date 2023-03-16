Town of Golden Facebook photo

Development to protect trees from beetles in Golden expands its horizon

The project is the continuation of a larger issue

Over the next few weeks in Golden, the town’s contract arborist will be placing methylcyclohexenone (MCH) beetle block pheromone patches in certain areas around the region. These include the campground and surrounding areas, on the side hill area of the Selkirk Connector trail system, along the Rotary Trail, Disc Golf Course, cemetery and Kinsmen Park.⁣

Similar developments have already been begun in the campground and the Selkirk Connector trail system in the last couple of years to treat fir bark beetle.

The work is part of a larger effort to combat douglas-fir bark beetles in highly active areas and protect them from tree mortality. The issue is that these beetles emit a certain pheromone that communicates to other beetles that a tree is full so the batches are installed prior to slow the release of the pheromones.

