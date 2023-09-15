Daughter sets up fundraiser for Osoyoos parents badly injured in violent crash

Elle Cassidy has had her leg amputated and still in hospital and husband Jay still can’t walk

Osoyoos couple Elle and Jay Cassidy were out enjoying a summer ride on their motorcycle this July when a horrific crash changed their lives forever. To add insult to injury, because of ICBC’s no-fault insurance, they aren’t getting very much help from their insurer.

On July 7, the driver of a truck hauling a trailer made an unsafe left turn into the couple’s motorcycle, said their daughter Kaylee Cassidy who started a GoFundMe for them because of the long road ahead.

Elle, a well known dance and fitness instructor in Osoyoos was so badly injured she has since had her leg amputated above the knee and remains in hospital, two months after the crash.

Jay was seriously injured and taken by ambulance to Penticton hospital with extensive injuries including multiple breaks to the left side of his body, to his leg, ribs, wrist, the palm being torn off his hand, along with serious leg and ankle injuries.

Elle was so badly injured she had to be airlifted to Kelowna hospital where patients with severe trauma were sent. She broke her femur in two spots, shattering her tibia and fibula, and hand trauma from being launched off the bike and landing face first in pavement causing head trauma, said Cassidy.

Fast forward to today and Jay is now finally home trying his best to recover from his injuries. It’s been over nine weeks and he is still in a wheelchair while he regains strength to walk again, said his daughter.

He travels back and forth to the hospital to see Elle when he can, but the two-week closure on Highway 97 at the slide site has added an extra burden.

“My mom will never truly walk the way she used to. That mental anguish alone is enough however, she also remembers every moment of the accident,” said Cassidy.

Elle has been a fitness and dance instructor for the past 20 years. It’s been her passion and now she won’t be able to do that anymore.

Before the crash, the couple started a blog called Elle and Jay Explore supporting local businesses and restaurants and spreading joy and community.

But now the Facebook blog shares life living in hospital.

Recently Elle posted this:

“This accident has changed our lives forever and I have also lost my ability to teach dance classes. While we are fighters and will do our best to find a new normal, it will never be the same.”

As a result of the new ‘no fault insurance’ they have little support from ICBC, she said.

“They are unable to privately sue the driver who hit them and changed their lives forever. Even though their lives will never be the same, no lawyers can/will help them as their hands are tied by this legislation,” wrote Cassidy on the GoFundMe page.

Life costs will start to add up for them over the next years as they navigate their new lifestyle of “unwanted and forced disabilities,” their daughter added.

“My parents are incredible people. They are selfless individuals who will never ask for help because they would rather give it.”

Within just a few short days of putting up the Gofundme, already over $7,400 has been raised.

“The outpouring of love and support for my parents is so heartwarming and generous,” said Cassidy on Friday.

