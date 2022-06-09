Daughter of missing woman hones in on Golden after car found abandoned along Hwy 1

Catherine Jiang, her daughter, is in Golden to continue the search for her mother

Jiang’s vehicle was found in the Golden area last month. RCMP are looking for information to help locate her. (Golden RCMP photo)

Catherine Jiang, the daughter of missing person Xia Hua (Christina) Jiang is in the Golden area to continue the search for her mother, who went missing in West Vancouver a month and a half ago.

Jiang says that several Golden locals have reached out to her about potential sightings and says that her 53-year-old mother has been sighted in the area as early as May 31 and as recently as June 4.

However, Golden RCMP says that while they’ve investigated several tips and have not been able to confirm if Jiang’s mother is in fact in the area.

Police say that in at least one case, it was confirmed that a sighting was not Christina.

Lead investigators with West Vancouver Police Department say that one woman who bears a similar appearance to Christina has been visited multiple times by RCMP. Still, police are encouraging the public to report any possible sightings or tips.

Jiang is focusing on where sightings – confirmed or otherwise – have been concentrated: near the Kicking Horse Trail, the road up to the ski hill, around Dogtooth bridge, and the golf course. Rumoured sightings indicate Christina may have been hitchhiking, with one person stating that they saw her get a ride at least once.

Jiang says that she is confused as to how her mother has not yet been located as she would have needed to purchase food and water by now.

“I’m glad to hear that she’s still nearby, but Golden isn’t a huge area and there are only so many places we can look, I’m confused why it’s been so hard to find her,” said Jiang.

West Vancouver Sgt. Mark McLean says that while tips and leads have all come from the Golden area, investigators haven’t honed in on just there, with searches and patrols happening in other communities and all police departments across B.C. and Alberta are aware of the case.

Christina was known to be financially stable and it is feasible that she would be able to support herself for a long period of time, police said.

She was last seen in West Vancouver on April 27, at approximately 1 a.m. She was reported missing on May 3 – but the day before, RCMP recovered her abandoned vehicle 60 km west of Golden, along Highway 1 near Heather Mountain Lodge and Glacier National Park.

“We are hopeful that she is alive and well and she will be located or returned and we are hopeful for a positive conclusion,” said McLean.

“Based on the circumstances of her disappearance and information given to us by her family, we have reason to be concerned by her mental health.”

Christina is described as 5’4” tall and about 110 pounds, with shoulder-length black hair with grey/brown eyes, and a medium complexion with sunspots on her face.

She is reported to have her hair pulled back in a baseball cap, with two bags – a backpack and a gym bag. She has also been sighted wearing multiple jackets.

Anyone who may have any information are asked to contact Golden RCMP at (250) 344-2221 or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or solvecrime.ca.

To help with search efforts, contact Catherine at (604) 690-7930, or email cj2088@nyu.edu.

Claire Palmer

Editor for the Golden Star

