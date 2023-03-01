‘Darth Blader’: Emcon name their wide-wing snow plow in Revelstoke

Emcon received name submissions over the last few weeks

Yesterday, following the trend that cropped up across Canada, Emcon Services Inc. made a special announcement about the name of one of their plows in Revelstoke: ‘Darth Blader’.

From Edmonton to Hamilton, municipalities across Canada have taken a new appreciation for their hardest working public workers — the snow plows. The cities put out polls online to get public input on what to name their snow plows. The results were as punny as you might expect.

Here were the options in Edmonton

A list of Edmonton's plow names. (City of Edmonton)

Here were the options in Hamilton

Emcon said in the announcement that they received several submissions, but eventually opted for ‘Darth Blader’.

While servicing the highways near Revelstoke and the surrounding Columbia Shuswap Regional District, Emcon said that drivers can keep an eye out for ‘Darth Blader’, which is the only Highway Maintenance Contractor with this type of wide-wing snow plow.

Revelstoketrans-canada highway

