Curtis Sagmoen out on bail after breaching probation

Sagmoen was arrested on April 28 for failing to comply with his probation order

Curtis Sagmoen can be seen leaving the courthouse in Vernon following Day 2 of his trial on Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019. Sagmoen was released on bail on charges of breach of probation Wednesday, May 4, 2022. (Caitlin Clow - Vernon Morning Star)

Curtis Sagmoen has been released on bail, days after he was arrested for breaching his probation orders.

At a bail hearing on Wednesday, May 4, The North Okanagan man was released on all of his current charges on $1,000 cash bail, with several conditions, confirmed Dan McLaughlin with the BC Prosecution Service.

The details of Sagmoen’s bail hearing and the conditions he was placed under can’t be disclosed due to a court-imposed publication ban.

Sagmoen’s charges of assaulting a female police officer were stayed by the Crown on April 26. That same day, he was charged with three counts of failing to comply with a probation order. He was then charged with five more counts of breaching probation on April 28.

Sagmoen, who was scheduled to appear in Vernon court on Thursday, has been in and out of court repeatedly over crimes of violence against sex trade workers.

On Dec. 20, 2019, Sagmoen was found guilty of wearing a disguise and threatening a sex trade worker with a shotgun. He was given time served and 36 months probation.

Two months later, Sagmoen was again found guilty on an assault charge involving a different woman in the industry. In this case, Sagmoen had caused the woman bodily harm by running over her with an ATV at the Salmon River Road property where he resided.

The Sagmoen farm was the subject of an extensive search in October 2017 after the remains of Traci Genereaux were discovered. Police consider her death suspicious but have yet to lay charges.

Sagmoen’s probation conditions include a ban from having any contact with sex trade workers.

Brendan Shykora

