Cuban-Canadian Musician Coming to the Okanagan

Cuban-Canadian singer/songwriter Alex Cuba is coming to the valley to perform with the Okanagan Symphony Orchestra (OSO).
The Grammy nominee will be in Kelowna on April 1 performing at the Kelowna Community Theatre, followed by the Vernon & District Performing Arts Centre on April 2.
OSO Music Director Rosemary Thomson is excited about the performance.
“Listening to Alex Cuba is like hearing warm sunshine after a cold winter. It is rare to find a performer who can demonstrate unbridled wizardry on the guitar while simultaneously delivering such velvety vocals. I simply cannot wait to perform with him.”
Tickets and livestream access can be found at okanagansymphony.com/tickets.
