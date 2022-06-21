CSRD puts forward referendum question for Golden’s proposed indoor aquatic facility

A sketch of what a potential Aquatic facility would look like in the area. (CSRD photo).

The CSRD has made their recommendation on the referendum question for the proposed indoor aquatic centre, which is set to be held on Oct. 15.

They question they have put forward is:

“Are you in favour of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District adopting Golden and Area Aquatic Centre Loan Authorization Bylaw No. 5849, 2022, which will permit the Regional District to borrow up to $18 million over a 30-year term to be utilized towards the capital cost to construct an indoor aquatic centre as an addition to the existing Golden and District Recreation Centre?”

The wording of the question and the associated loan authorization bylaw must be approved by the BC Inspector of Municipalities before it can be officially included on the ballot.

The proposed Indoor Aquatic Centre facility would include a six-lane 25m lap pool, a separated leisure pool, lazy river, tots’ area, hot tub, sauna, steam room, multi-purpose room and a large lobby space intended as a community hub. The estimated cost of the facility is $35 million, with a $17 fundraising campaign underway. The referendum will seek approval of the electors for the remaining $18 million.

The average annual costs to residential taxpayers in Electoral Area A and the Town of Golden are estimated at approximately $200 per year based on the $18 million loan. This would be a rate of approximately $0.50 to $0.60 per thousand of assessed land and improvements.

The CSRD and the Town have both conditionally committed funds to the project, pending approval, with $1 million being pledged to the project from the Whitetooth Ski Hill Legacy Fund.

The CSRD has now conditionally committed more than $2.5 million towards the proposed aquatic centre, with additional funding coming from their portion of the sale of the visitor’s centre.

For more information about the project or to make a financial pledge to the fundraising campaign, please see the Golden On Deck website.

