CSRD pledges further funding for proposed aquatic centre

An additional $250,000 has been put forward to help secure grant funding

A sketch of what a potential Aquatic facility would look like in the area. (CSRD photo).

The Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) has committed another a further $250,000 to the proposed Indoor Aquatic Centre in Golden, which heads to referendum in two months time on Oct. 15.

The Board of Directors, which is made up of elected representatives from each of the CSRD rural areas, recently approved to allocate the funds from the Electoral Area A Community Works Fund (CWF).

The CWF provides predictable, long-term and stable funding to local governments across British Columbia, for investment in infrastructure and capacity building projects. It is delivered to all local governments in British Columbia through a direct annual allocation to support local priorities and is funded through federal and provincial gas tax funding.

The funds will be put towards the construction and engineering costs of the facility.

The funding is contingent on a ‘yes’ vote in the referendum.

The CSRD is hoping that this allocation will make them successful in obtaining grant funding – the board has already applied for $6 million from the Canada Community Building Fund. Part of that grant application is the expectation that local governments use the CWF to help support the project.

The estimated cost of the facility is $35 million, with a $17 million fundraising campaign underway. With this new funding pledge, the CSRD has now pledged a total of $1.72 million towards the indoor aquatic centre project.

The Town of Golden will also be financially supporting the project pending a yes vote, pledging 50 per cent of the Whitetooth Ski Hill Legacy Fund as well as funds from the Economic Opportunity Fund back in June.

The CSRD has made their recommendation on the referendum question for the proposed indoor aquatic centre, which is set to be held on Oct. 15:

“Are you in favour of the Columbia Shuswap Regional District adopting Golden and Area Aquatic Centre Loan Authorization Bylaw No. 5849, 2022, which will permit the Regional District to borrow up to $18 million over a 30-year term to be utilized towards the capital cost to construct an indoor aquatic centre as an addition to the existing Golden and District Recreation Centre?”

The wording of the question and the associated loan authorization bylaw must be approved by the BC Inspector of Municipalities before it can be officially included on the ballot.

