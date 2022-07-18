CSRD gets grant for Golden arena

The floor of the Plywood Palace is getting revamped

The Golden arena will be getting new flooring, thanks to a grant from Tire Stewardship BC (“TSBC”), a not-for-profit group dedicated to the collection and recycling of scrap tires in British Columbia.

In total, 213 scrap tires will be used to resurface the lobby and change room floors, giving skaters a non-slip and safe area to walk on while laced-up.

“It’s our opportunity to give back to those communities that choose recycled rubber,” said Rosemary Sutton, Executive Director of Tire Stewardship BC.

The grant is worst just under$14,000.

The purposed of the grant is to promote sustainability in B.C. and the use of recycled B.C. materials to keep everything in the cycle local.

Sutton says that the program also raises awareness on what happens to your tires when you bring them into the shop for replacement, as many people when they purchase new tires pay an eco fee. The program gives an opportunity for that money to be put back into the communities it is generated from.

“A lot of people drive their car to the tire retailer and the come out with four new ones and they’re not top of mind what happens to tires, it’s an opportunity to show what happens and encourage the use of recycled materials ,” said Sutton.

She also says that she enjoys being able to give out these grants and that the feeling of being able to help a community while also promoting sustainability makes her ‘warm and fuzzy.’

“I have great pride in what we do, running a stable and sustainable program that allows us to give back to communities,” said Sutton.

It’s the fourth time that the grant has been awarded to a project in the Golden area.

Previous grants have gone towards the outdoor fitness area in 2012, Alexander Park Elementary in 2013 and the Nordic Club in 2016.

Thirteen B.C. organizations received a TSBC grant for community developments throughout 2022-2023. In total, 14,928 BC scrap tires will be used for these community projects. Projects include surfacing of playgrounds, walkways, parks and gathering spaces.

TSBC community grant program supports municipalities, registered non-profit community groups or organizations, schools, and First Nations and Métis settlements that are building or upgrading their facilities utilizing recycled tire products. To date, TSBC has awarded over $5.8 million dollars in community grants.

Sutton says that the program is the oldest of its kind in Canada, dating back to 1991 and the grassroots recycling movement. Prior to the program, most tires were just going to landfills.

In 2021, the program celebrated the recycling of its 100 000 000 tire.

