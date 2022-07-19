CSRD Area A director Karen Cathcart seeking re-election

At a Local Advisory Meeting held on July 18th, Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) Area A Karen Cathcart announced that she would be seeking re-election when municipal elections are held this fall.
Cathcart has held her role for eight years, first being elected in 2014 with 348 votes. She was re-elected in 2018 through acclamation, running un-opposed.
Area A constitutes rural Golden, covering Donald, Blaeberry, Nicholson, Parson and Field.
If re-elected, Cathcart would serve another four years in her role.
The General Local Elections will take place on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.
Voters will be able to vote by mail, at advance polls, or on General Voting Day. Information will be updated as the election process continues.