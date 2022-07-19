CSRD Area A director Karen Cathcart seeking re-election

Local elections will be taking place on Oct. 15.

At a Local Advisory Meeting held on July 18th, Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) Area A Karen Cathcart announced that she would be seeking re-election when municipal elections are held this fall.

Cathcart has held her role for eight years, first being elected in 2014 with 348 votes. She was re-elected in 2018 through acclamation, running un-opposed.

Area A constitutes rural Golden, covering Donald, Blaeberry, Nicholson, Parson and Field.

If re-elected, Cathcart would serve another four years in her role.

The General Local Elections will take place on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Voters will be able to vote by mail, at advance polls, or on General Voting Day. Information will be updated as the election process continues.

BC municipal electionColumbia Shuswap Regional District