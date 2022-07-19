Columbia Shuswap Regional District Area A director Karen Cathcart.

CSRD Area A director Karen Cathcart seeking re-election

Local elections will be taking place on Oct. 15.

At a Local Advisory Meeting held on July 18th, Columbia Shuswap Regional District (CSRD) Area A Karen Cathcart announced that she would be seeking re-election when municipal elections are held this fall.

Cathcart has held her role for eight years, first being elected in 2014 with 348 votes. She was re-elected in 2018 through acclamation, running un-opposed.

Area A constitutes rural Golden, covering Donald, Blaeberry, Nicholson, Parson and Field.

If re-elected, Cathcart would serve another four years in her role.

The General Local Elections will take place on Saturday, Oct. 15, 2022. Polls will be open from 8 a.m. until 8 p.m.

Voters will be able to vote by mail, at advance polls, or on General Voting Day. Information will be updated as the election process continues.

