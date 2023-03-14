(File photo)

Crisis call leads to Explosive Disposal Unit dispatched to West Kelowna home

West Kelowna RCMP identified potentially dangerous items while at a man in crisis’ residence

While helping a man in crisis on March 13, the West Kelowna RCMP found some potentially volatile materials and consulted the RCMP’s Explosive Disposal Unit (EDU).

The EDU travelled to the residence on Churchill Road in West Kelowna and safely disposed of the concerning items.

“The RCMP’s number one priority is public safety which also includes the officers themselves. When anyone encounters materials that are potentially hazardous or volatile, consultation must be had with experts in these kinds of matters to eliminate risks when handling them,” said Mike Della-Paolera, media relations officer with the Kelowna RCMP.

The man was apprehended and taken to Kelowna General Hospital.

Police do not believe this is related to the events in Kelowna from two weeks ago and there is no further public safety concerns, said Della-Paolera.

The incident is still being investigated with no further details at this time.

READ MORE: ‘Made safe’: Explosive neutralized in Kelowna after Highway 97 shut down for hours

City of KelownaCity of West Kelownamental healthRCMP

