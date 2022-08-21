Both fires near Tulameen are suspected to be caused by lightning. Photo TVFD

Crews action two fires near Tulameen from air and ground

Coalmont area also experienced flooding and mudslides

Air and ground crews are fighting two wildfires near Tulameen, according to Tulameen Volunteer Fire Department (TVFD) Chief Jody Woodford.

The Cook Creek fire ignited Saturday Aug. 20, and is presently measured at .3 hectares. According to BC Wildfire the suspected cause is lightning.

Sunday Aug. 21, lightning sparked another fire at Connaly Creek. Its estimated size is .01 hectares.

A severe thunder and rainstorm Saturday night also caused flooding and mudslides on Coalmont Road.

The TVFD was called to close the road for several hours, but it is now reopened.

