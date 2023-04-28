This WestJet airplane had to make an emergency landing at YLW on March 2 after an engine fire. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)

Crew heard ‘loud bang’ before emergency landing in Kelowna: TSB

Transportation Board releases more details on Westjet flight that had to land at YLW

More details have emerged about a Westjet flight destined to Calgary from Kamloops that had to make an emergency landing in Kelowna due to engine failure.

The incident occurred on March 2, when the De Havilland Dash 8 left Kamloops with 74 passengers and four crew.

READ MORE: WestJet plane makes emergency landing in Kelowna due to engine fire

READ MORE: Investigation into fire on airplane diverted to Kelowna

After an investigation by the Canadian Transportation Board, a report released on April 28 indicates that the plane was at 24,000 feet when the crew heard a “loud bang”. The autopilot was disengaged, and the crew noticed the right-hand engine temperature rising to dangerous levels before it began emitting bursts of flames and failed. The decision was made to shut the engine down, while the crew dropped the plane to 10,000 feet. A MAYDAY warning was declared, and a request was made to divert to Kelowna.

The plane entered a hold for about 30 minutes, before landing safely at Kelowna International Airport.

The report said that no fire depressant was used, as there was never any indication of fire.

The cause is still unknown, and is being declared a “mechanical issue.”

@JakeC_16
Jake.courtepatte@kelownacapnews.com
