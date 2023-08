José Yanill Brancacho Olmos had been reported missing by his family

Creston RCMP say they have found José Yanill Brancacho Olmos. Photo: Submitted

Creston RCMP say they have located a Mexican man who had been reported missing earlier Monday.

José Yanill Brancacho Olmos had not not been in contact with his family located in Mexico for a few days, according to an RCMP statement released Monday.

In the afternoon however, RCMP said the 47-year-old had been located.

A reason for the disappearance of Brancacho Olmos, a seasonal worker, was not given.