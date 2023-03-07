Creston RCMP searching for man on warrant with 32 charges

Creston RCMP are seeking public assistance in locating Chad Meszarosi who is wanted on 32 separate charges. RCMP handout.

A search remains ongoing for a man wanted on 32 different charges, according to Creston RCMP.

Police say Chad Meszarosi, 38, is wanted for a wide range of charges that include breach of release order, aggravated assault, assault, firearms offences, uttering threats, driving while prohibited, escape from lawful custody, possessing weapons for dangerous purpose, mischief, forcible confinement, break and enter and theft.

“The arrest of Chad Meszarosi is a top priority for the Creston Detachment,” said S/Sgt. Brandon Buliziuk, Creston RCMP Detachment Commander.

“The public would be well-served to have Meszarosi back in police custody. We are appealing for the public’s assistance in locating Meszarosi. If he is spotted, or his whereabouts are known, please contact the Creston RCMP immediately.”

Chad Meszarosi is described as a Caucasian male standing at five foot nine (175cm), and approximately 180 pounds. He has a stocky build, who is unshaven with brown hair, according to a police description.

Meszarosi was last spotted in the Central Kootenays but is known to travel throughout the Interior of BC.

He was last arrested in December, following investigation into a Creston break and enter at a local business.

According to B.C.’s court record system, Meszarosi has 48 criminal files, dating back to 2003.

If anyone spots Meszarosi, do not approach, and call 911 immediately. If anyone has any information on his whereabouts, call Creston RCMP at 250-428-9313.

