The Creston RCMP have addressed reports of an assault circulating on social media. (Stock Photo)

The Creston RCMP have addressed reports of an assault circulating on social media. (Stock Photo)

Creston RCMP address alleged assault behind grocery store amid social media posts

Facebook posts speculated on an attack that occurred behind a local grocery store

Creston RCMP say a social media report of a sexual assault behind Pealow’s grocery story over the weekend is unfounded.

On Saturday (April 9), speculation circulated on local Facebook groups in regard to the alleged assault of a 31-year-old woman by a man behind the grocery story.

Despite the rumours on Facebook, RCMP say it was not a random attack – the man was known by the woman. There is no allegation of sexual assault, and there is no risk to the general public.

“The Creston RCMP have seen a rise in misleading social media posts, where the information provided is making the general public fear for their safety,” said Cpl. Evan Diachok.

“Creston is, and will continue to be, a safe community.”

If there is a threat to the general public, the RCMP will issue an immediate public safety notification outlining the details of the situation and any safety concerns, with measures on how to keep yourself and your family safe.

“There is nothing more important than the safety of this community,” said Diachok.

READ MORE: Proof of vaccination no longer required at RDCK recreation centres

Creston ValleyNewsRCMP Briefs

Previous story
Early morning shooting in downtown Penticton likely targeted: RCMP
Next story
UPDATE: Cougar that killed Vernon housecat euthanized

Just Posted

The Town is now seeking input on the 2022 budget and financial plan. (File photo)
Proposed town budget and financial plan now available

Canadian Timberframes are looking to expand in fall 2022, bringing in a new machine that will help increase engineered wood product abilities. (CTF photo)
New mass timber capabilities in fall 2022 for Golden based Canadian Timberframes

(Photo - Pixabay)
Morning Start: How the 1-800 hotline for WWII veterans started

Ebus’ B.C. Road Show is stopping in Golden, Revelstoke, Sicamous and Salmon Arm, seeking input on an expansion of services to the region. (Contributed)
Ebus seeks input from Salmon Arm, Sicamous and Revelstoke residents on service expansion