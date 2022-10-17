Creston man in custody after attack with cleaver

A disagreement between two people led to an aggravated assault

A man is in custody facing an aggravated assault charge after an attack with a cleaver.

On Oct. 8, the Creston RCMP responded to what was originally reported as an axe attack on the 400 block of 4 Ave. N. The man allegedly attacked the victim after a disagreement between the two of them.

After the attack, the man fled the area. The victim was transported to hospital with extensive injuries, but they are expected to recover.

The suspect was later arrested and is being held for a court date later this week.

Creston ValleyRCMP Briefs