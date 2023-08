BX-Swan Lake firefighters are on scene

A crash north of Vernon could impact after-work commuters on Highway 97.

BX-Swan Lake firefighters were called to the incident at Meadowlark Road shortly before 4:30 p.m.

The crash is in the northbound lane and no major injuries have been reported.

