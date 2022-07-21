Crash involving scooter sends 3 to hospital closes Highway 97 in Summerland

A serious crash has closed Highway 97 in Summerland. (Photo/Monique Tamminga)

A serious crash involving a moped scooter and two other vehicles has closed the southbound lanes of Highway 97 in Summerland.

A truck can be seen sideways at the intersection of Rosedale Avenue and the highway. A red moped scooter can be seen under the truck. The individual riding the moped is in critical condition according to RCMP.

Two other people were taken to hospital, with minor injuries, after the SUV they were travelling in collided with the moped on Highway 97 in Summerland.

RCMP said the crash happened around 3:15 p.m. and that the scooter, which was heading northbound on Highway 97 at Rosedale Avenue, had turned left in front of the SUV. The SUV tried to avoid a collision and collided with another northbound vehicle.

RCMP is asking anyone with information regarding this collision, including any dashboard camera video, to contact them.

Northbound traffic on Highway 97 is down to a single lane. DriveBC has not given an estimated reopening time for southbound lanes on Highway 97.

