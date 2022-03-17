A car crashed into an industrial garbage bin on Pleasant Valley Road Wednesday night. (Danni Van der Molen photo)

Crash crumples car near Vernon

Car versus steel garbage bin sends one to hospital

A car that crashed into a large steel garbage bin was towed away in bad shape Wednesday night.

The single-vehicle incident took place on Pleasant Valley Road, near Stickle Road, around 10:30 p.m. March 16.

A nearby neighbour said the driver hit the big blue bin at a high speed.

“So fast that her car turned with the bin and ended up facing the other way, and the front license plate stuck into the bin,” said Danni Van der Molen. “The front of the car completely blew off.”

The female driver was arrested, and also taken to hospital for what are believed to be non-life-threatening injuries.

Another neighbour caught the crash on his home surveillance.

“If you look closely, her car became completely airborne,” said Curtis Slomp. “That was a hard crash. Good thing the bin was filled with mostly broken up pallets, and not very heavy.”

