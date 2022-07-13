Highway 3 in Keremeos at Ashnola Road is closed in both directions due to a serious crash. (Google street view)

Update: Highway 3 re-opens after crash in Keremeos

The crash at Ashnola Road took place around 2:45 p.m.

Update 4 p.m.

Highway 3 in Keremeos has re-opened after a serious crash closed the road in both directions. DriveBC says both lanes are getting through but to expect major congestion in the area. Vehicles are backed up in both directions in the area.

3 p.m.

Highway 3 is closed in both directions near Keremeos after a serious crash Wednesday afternoon.

At 3 p.m., DriveBC posted that the highway was closed at Ashnola Road. An air ambulance has arrived on scene.

There is no detour available and no estimated time of re-opening.

The News will update the situation once more information becomes available.

