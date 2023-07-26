Crash blocks traffic on Vernon street

Fire and police crews are on scene at a vehicle incident on 24th Street, near Okanagan Spirits Distillery. (Brendan Shykora-Morning Star)Fire and police crews are on scene at a vehicle incident on 24th Street, near Okanagan Spirits Distillery. (Brendan Shykora-Morning Star)
Fire and police crews are on scene at a vehicle incident on 24th Street, near Okanagan Spirits Distillery. (Brendan Shykora-Morning Star)Fire and police crews are on scene at a vehicle incident on 24th Street, near Okanagan Spirits Distillery. (Brendan Shykora-Morning Star)

A vehicle incident on 24th Street in Vernon has stalled traffic in both directions.

In front of Okanagan Spirits Distillery, an incident involving two vehicles has blocked both directions of traffic flow on 24th Street.

Police, fire and ambulance services are currently on scene.

A black pickup truck was seen missing an entire wheel.

A second black vehicle, an SUV, has partially gone over a cement medium, with significant front-end damage.

According to a reporter on scene, two people are being checked for injuries, although it does not appear to be major.

The Morning Star will update when provided with more information.

READ MORE: Coldstream house fire contained to kitchen stove

@B0B0Assman
bowen.assman@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

car crashfirefightersRCMPVernon

Previous story
Calgary man found dead in river near Shambhala Music Festival
Next story
Man and pup saved from steep slope above cliff by West Kelowna rope team

Just Posted

A study is being conducted to understand the behaviour of Okanagan cougars. (HCTF/Submitted)
B.C.’s ‘most comprehensive cougar study to date’ coming to Okanagan

A sketch of what a potential Aquatic facility would look like in the area. (CSRD photo).
Working to keep Golden’s new aquatic centre’s cost low, residents happy

A $35 million jackpot ticket was purchased in Kamloops while a $500,000 winning lottery ticket was bought in Shuswap from the draw on Tuesday, July 25. (File Photo)
Lotto Max $35 million winner purchased in Kamloops

Pictured left to right: Blaine Burgoyne, Nakita Sebastian, Sherry Sabastian, Rachelle Sebastian, Patrick Nicholas. Trevor Crawley photo.
ʔaq̓am family launches fundraiser to rebuild home lost to St. Mary’s River wildfire