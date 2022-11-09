Penticton Regional Hospital (File photo)

Penticton Regional Hospital (File photo)

COVID-19 outbreaks declared at multiple Interior Health facilities in the Okanagan

Interior Health has declared the outbreaks in Penticton, Summerland and Kelowna

Multiple Interior Health facilities in the Okanagan are experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak.

The entire facility of long-term care at Sun Pointe Village in Kelowna declared a COVID-19 outbreak on Nov. 8.

In Summerland, the entire long term care facility of Dr. Andrew Pavillion has been experiencing a COVID-19 outbreak since Oct. 31.

At the Penticton Regional Hospital David E. Kampe tower level 6 and the rehab unit are reporting a COVID-19 outbreak. The David E. Kampe tower declared the outbreak on Nov. 8, while the rehab unit declared an outbreak on Nov. 2.

There are no other outbreaks within the Interior Health region at this time.

