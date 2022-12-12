Council supports purchase of Golden value-added LVL plant by U.S. company

Headquartered in Burlington, WA, Pacific Woodtech operates some of the most advanced LVL plants in the world

Councillors voted unanimously to support Pacific Woodtech Canada Ltd. (PWT) in their quest to seek Ministry of Forests approval for four forest licences at the Dec. 6 meeting of Golden Town Council.

On Aug. 1, the company closed on the purchase of Louisiana-Pacific’s Engineered Wood Products’ assets, which includes the Golden value-added LVL plant and associated forest tenures.

PWT is currently going through the process of obtaining approval from the Minister of Forests to transfer the four forest licences from Louisiana-Pacific.

In a letter to council, the company noted the licenses are vital to the survival and continued success of the Golden plant, which employs 435 people at the mill and another 200 in the woods operations.

As requested, council agreed to send a letter of support to the Minister of Forests and Shawn Grattan, plant manager of the Golden operation.

“The jobs at the Golden PWT Mill are value-added jobs in that there are more jobs per cubic metre of wood fibre utilized than in traditional wood production,” says Mayor Ron Oszust, who notes the company is a key employer that plans to continue to operate with local employees. “That is important to our community and the sustainability of the industry.”

Headquartered in Burlington, WA, Pacific Woodtech operates some of the most advanced LVL plants in the world with materials that are sourced from sustainably harvested timberlands.

Parent company Itochu has been in operation since 1858, generating $108 billion in revenue with more than 30 subsidiaries.

