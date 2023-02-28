The Goats Peak Regional Park sign. (File photo)

The Goats Peak Regional Park sign. (File photo)

Cougar sighting forces West Kelowna park closure

Goats Peak Regional Park is closed until further notice

A big cat spotted in West Kelowna has caused the closure of a popular West Kelowna park.

The 63-hectare Goats Peak Regional Park, found just off of Highway 97, is closed until further notice after a cougar was confirmed to be seen in the area.

The decision was made by the BC Conservation Officer Service. It will reopen once they determine that it is safe for visitors once again.

If you encounter a cougar, WildSafeBC says to stay calm, keep the cat in view, and pick up small children. Make yourself as large as possible, and never run.

