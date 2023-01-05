Cougar kills 2 goats, goes after other animals in Golden

The goat owners managed to scare the cougar away on Jan. 5

A cougar killed two goats Thursday morning in the Nicholson area of Golden, according to a resident.

Janie Elizabeth Tress said her two goats were killed by a cougar who did not attempt to eat the animals.

Tress said she was able to scare the cougar away before it could harm any more of her pets, including her fowl.

Now, the Golden resident is warning others that the cougar is in the area and to keep pets inside.

The incident happened in the Jacob Road area of Golden.’

