COSAR back on the search for missing woman and dog in Kelowna

Chelsea Cardno and her dog JJ were last seen on Tuesday, June 14

The search for Chelsea Cardno and her dog JJ is back on.

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue (COSAR) restarted their search at 7 a.m. Saturday morning (June 18) as the water level at Mission Creek lowered overnight.

They have a ground crew of 25 members right now along with a helicopter in the air.

On Friday night (June 17), in the Facebook group made by Chelsea’s brother, it was announced the family will be out searching for Chelsea on Saturday as well and are asked for the public’s help in doing so. COSAR’s Ed Henczel told Kelowna Capital News he expects family and friends to start showing up around 9:30 a.m.

Cardno was last seen on Tuesday, June 14 around 8 a.m. leaving her home on Dougall Road South in the Mission Greenway with her dog JJ. It is feared the two may have been swept away by the fast-moving waters of Mission Creek.

Despite the lower water levels, Kelowna’s local state of emergency is still on. It was first put into place on Tuesday.

Weather Update

According to Environment Canada, Saturday in Kelowna will feature a mix of sun and cloud with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a risk of a thunderstorm this afternoon.

A local state of emergency was called on Tuesday afternoon due to isolated flooding in Mission Creek, Scotty Creek, and the upper reaches of Mill Creek. The Central Okanagan Emergency Operations Centre remains active and city crews are inspecting bridges, looking for debris in the areas, and monitoring the water levels and the weather.

Sand and bags available

Property owners in flood-prone and low-lying areas are responsible for protecting their properties from possible flood damage. Sand and sandbags are available.

Residents in affected areas that may be concerned about their properties can pick up sand and sandbags at the Capital News Centre located at the corner of Gordon and Lequime Roads.

What a local state of emergency means

Emergency powers available to the local authorities include:

• acquire or use any land or personal property considered necessary to prevent, respond to or alleviate the effects of an emergency or disaster;

• authorize or require any person to render assistance of a type that the person is qualified to provide to prevent, respond to or alleviate the effects of an emergency or disaster;

• cause the evacuation of persons and the removal of livestock, animals and personal property from any area of British Columbia that is or may be affected by an emergency or a disaster and make arrangements for the adequate care and protection of those persons, livestock, animals and personal property;

• authorize the entry into any building or on any land, without warrant, by any person in the course of implementing an emergency plan or program or if otherwise considered by the minister to be necessary to prevent, respond to or alleviate the effects of an emergency or disaster;

• cause the demolition or removal of any trees, structures or crops if the demolition or removal is considered by the minister to be necessary or appropriate in order to prevent, respond to or alleviate the effects of an emergency or disaster;

• construct works considered by the minister to be necessary or appropriate to prevent, respond to or alleviate the effects of an emergency or disaster.

For up-to-date information on the situation on the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations website or follow them on Twitter.

Emergency numbers to keep close

Who to call:

• To report an emergency, including threat of life, call 9-1-1.

• To report a flooding concern or potential problem (non-emergency) contact your local public works department.

• City of Kelowna: 250-469-8600

• City of West Kelowna: 778-797-1000

• District of Lake Country: 250-766-5650

• District of Peachland: 250-767-2108

• Westbank First Nations: 250-707-0493

• Regional District of Central Okanagan Electoral Areas East and West: 250-763-4918.

Breaking NewsDogsflood watchKelownamissing personMissing womanOkanagan